STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Innovation Incubation Centre opens at SRIHER

A healthcare innovation incubation centre, BioNEST Bioincubator, was inaugurated at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Tuesday.

Published: 13th October 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A healthcare innovation incubation centre, BioNEST Bioincubator, was inaugurated at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Tuesday. The virtual inauguration was done by Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology and Chairperson, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

“Located in a medical university, the centre will help the entire spectrum of healthcare industry to translate innovative ideas into useful products and services for patients,” said Dr Renu Swarup. The Innovation Incubation Centre (SRIIC) is supported by Bio-NEST programme of Bio-Technology, BIRAC. The focal areas include clinical validation of medical devices, point of care diagnostic kits, nano technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning-based tools.

The centre will identify needs of clinicians and involve entrepreneurs to come out with innovative solutions, said Dr Manish Diwan, head, Strategic Partnership and Entrepreneurship Development, BIRAC.
P V Vijayaraghavan, vice-chancellor said, doctors and paramedical staff are also being encouraged to translate their research into patented products.

Dr S P Thyagarajan, Chancellor Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore, Dr Muthu Singaram, CEO, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai and Dr Hardeep Vora, CEO, SRIIC were among those who participated in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp