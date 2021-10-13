Innovation Incubation Centre opens at SRIHER

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A healthcare innovation incubation centre, BioNEST Bioincubator, was inaugurated at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Tuesday. The virtual inauguration was done by Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology and Chairperson, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

“Located in a medical university, the centre will help the entire spectrum of healthcare industry to translate innovative ideas into useful products and services for patients,” said Dr Renu Swarup. The Innovation Incubation Centre (SRIIC) is supported by Bio-NEST programme of Bio-Technology, BIRAC. The focal areas include clinical validation of medical devices, point of care diagnostic kits, nano technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning-based tools.

The centre will identify needs of clinicians and involve entrepreneurs to come out with innovative solutions, said Dr Manish Diwan, head, Strategic Partnership and Entrepreneurship Development, BIRAC.

P V Vijayaraghavan, vice-chancellor said, doctors and paramedical staff are also being encouraged to translate their research into patented products.

Dr S P Thyagarajan, Chancellor Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore, Dr Muthu Singaram, CEO, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai and Dr Hardeep Vora, CEO, SRIIC were among those who participated in the event.