STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN can take call on Vijayadasami curbs: Madras HC 

The Madras High Court on Tuesday stated the Tamil Nadu government can decide whether to lift Covid-19 curbs on temples for Vijayadasami celebrations.

Published: 13th October 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday stated the Tamil Nadu government can decide whether to lift Covid-19 curbs on temples for Vijayadasami celebrations. A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Abdul Quddhose said, “We leave it open to the government authority to decide.”

A petition was filed before the court praying for orders to lift covid restrictions imposed on temples for facilitating the devotees to worship ahead of Vijayadasami. Responding to the petition, Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram informed the Chief Minister would chair a meeting of experts on Wednesday to discuss the matter and make a decision.

He pointed out a letter sent by the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in September stating the daily Covid-19 cases reported to be around 30,000, and hence there is a need for continuous focus on prompt and effective containment measures. The letter further stated following the various festivities till December, it is a critical period, and people would have the tendency to ignore safety measures during festival and in large gatherings, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Vijayadasami COVID 19 Covid curbs
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp