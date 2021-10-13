Two years on, traffic woes continue in Velachery

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been two years since completion of MRTS station works near Vanuvampet Junction, but there is no end to woes of motorists travelling towards Thillaiganganagar subway and Velachery as they are forced to travel a distance of 1 km and take a roundabout since the median intersection has been barricaded.

With road works still going on in the area, it is a complete mess during peak hours and most motorists are forced to drive on the wrong side. “The works began in 2018. The straight road from Vanuvampet has been directed left at Vanuvampet Junction on the Velachery GST Road and right near Sri Devi Kumariamman Koil for travel towards Guindy. We adjusted in the beginning, but it has been over two years since work was completed and the barricades are still there,” said Rama Rao, an activist from Nanganallur.

Moreover, there is no place for pedestrians since vehicles coming from both sides use the same path. The stretch gets very busy during peak hours as it connects Velachery with Madipakkam, Nanganallur, Adambakkam among other areas.

Another activist, V Subramani said the highways department would soon build a new subway at Vanuvampettai Junction, connecting Mount-Medavakkam Road and Velachery-Alandur Road. It will be 290m long and 11m wide.

When contacted, an official of the highways department said the diversion was made by MRTS. “They told us that the work has not been completed and that they will open it only when finished,” he added.