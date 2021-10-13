STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two years on, traffic woes continue in Velachery

With road works still going on in the area, it is a complete mess during peak hours and most motorists are forced to drive on the wrong side.

Published: 13th October 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists travelling towards both Thillaiganganagar subway and Velachery are forced to take a U-turn as the space between the medians has been closed with barricades | Martin louis

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been two years since completion of MRTS station works near Vanuvampet Junction, but there is no end to woes of motorists travelling towards Thillaiganganagar subway and Velachery as they are forced to travel a distance of 1 km and take a roundabout since the median intersection has been barricaded.

With road works still going on in the area, it is a complete mess during peak hours and most motorists are forced to drive on the wrong side. “The works began in 2018. The straight road from Vanuvampet has been directed left at Vanuvampet Junction on the Velachery GST Road and right near Sri Devi Kumariamman Koil for travel towards Guindy. We adjusted in the beginning, but it has been over two years since work was completed and the barricades are still there,” said Rama Rao, an activist from Nanganallur.

Moreover, there is no place for pedestrians since vehicles coming from both sides use the same path. The stretch gets very busy during peak hours as it connects Velachery with Madipakkam, Nanganallur, Adambakkam among other areas.

Another activist, V Subramani said the highways department would soon build a new subway at Vanuvampettai Junction, connecting Mount-Medavakkam Road and Velachery-Alandur Road. It will be 290m long and 11m wide. 

When contacted, an official of the highways department said the diversion was made by MRTS. “They told us that the work has not been completed and that they will open it only when finished,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Velachery
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp