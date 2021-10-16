STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corp collects Rs 6.43 lakh in fines from 507 persons for dumping garbage

Over the last three days, the Chennai Corporation has collected fines to the tune of Rs 6.43 lakh from those found dumping garbage out in the open.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:45 AM

Garbage piled up at Sydenhams Lane in Periyamedu | r satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the last three days, the Chennai Corporation has collected fines to the tune of Rs 6.43 lakh from those found dumping garbage out in the open. A total of 507 persons were fined for dumping garbage while 123 persons were charged with dumping debris.

According to a statement from the civic body, measures are being taken to keep the city clean under Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative.

“People fined include those who dumped garbage in unused private lands, inroads, people flinging garbage from their vehicles and balconies, the statement read. The civic body has announced a minimum fine of Rs 100 and the maximum of Rs 5,000, for various offenses.

