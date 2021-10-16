STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Traffic to be diverted near police HQ

Due to rehearsals for the Police Commemoration Day, which falls on October 21, there will be traffic diversions near the police headquarters in Kamarajar Salai on October 16, 18, 19, 21. 

Published: 16th October 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

Vehicles from Santhome High road to Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil street junction into Karaneeswarar Pagoda street, Ambethkar Bridge, Dr Natesan Road and MRTS to enter Kamarajar salai.

MTC buses will be diverted at Santhome point towards Kutchery Road to reach Luz junction, Karpagambal Nagar Main Road, Dr P S Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah high Road, and Dr R K Salai. Vehicles from Kamarajar Salai towards Santhome High Road will be diverted at Beach Service road near Lloyds Road Junction into Foreshore Road towards Light House and Karaneeswarar Koil Street Junction. 

Motorists going to Lighthouse, Santhome High Road from Dr R K Salai will be diverted at Light House MRTS towards Kamarajar Salai, Lloyds Service Road and Foreshore road to reach Lighthouse.

Comments

