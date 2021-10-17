Deceased history-sheeter’s partner arrested for conspiracy
CHENNAI: Three days after a history-sheeter was murdered by a gang in Adambakkam, the city police have arrested three more persons, including the deceased’s partner for colluding with the rival gang. The deceased, Nagoor Meeran, was in a relationship with a woman named Lokeshwari. Robin, Meeran’s rival, allegedly murdered him on Thursday at Lokeshwari’s house, after getting a tip off on Meeran’s presence at the house.