Deceased history-sheeter’s partner arrested for conspiracy 

Three days after a history-sheeter was murdered by a gang in Adambakkam, the city police have arrested three more persons, including the deceased’s partner for colluding with the rival gang.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after a history-sheeter was murdered by a gang in Adambakkam, the city police have arrested three more persons, including the deceased’s partner for colluding with the rival gang. The deceased, Nagoor Meeran, was in a relationship with a woman named Lokeshwari. Robin, Meeran’s rival, allegedly murdered him on Thursday at Lokeshwari’s house, after getting a tip off on Meeran’s presence at the house. 

