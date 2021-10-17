Juvenile held for rape, culpable homicide after tribal woman found dead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu police arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of rape and culpable homicide a day after a tribal woman was found dead. The deceased, a 48-year-old woman from the Irular community, went missing on Thursday and was found dead the next morning. Police said the deceased was in a relationship with the boy. The woman’s postmortem results could not confirm murder but revealed she had penetrative sex.