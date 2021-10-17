Kattupalli port expansion will not be allowed: Tiruvallur MP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed Kattupalli port expansion project, which will adversely impact the Pulicat lagoon, will not be allowed, said Tiruvallur MP Jayakumar, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Ponneri MLA Durai Chandrasekhar in a joint press conference on Saturday.

Attending a traditional seafood feast organised by Pulicat women (in pic), Jayakumar said he had raised the issue in the Parliament multiple times. The MP called upon the Pulicat fishermen to unite and launch a public movement against the project, in which he promised to take part. Thamizhachi Thangapandian said she would raise her voice against the project. During the feast, traditional recipes prepared using the fish of the season, crab, and prawns were served to the public representatives.