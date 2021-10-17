STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man who groped several women finally arrested

A 22-year-old man who allegedly groped and misbehaved with women walking on roads on at least 80 occasions has been arrested by the city police.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man who allegedly groped and misbehaved with women walking on roads on at least 80 occasions has been arrested by the city police. The accused, Dinesh Kumar, from North Jagannatha Nagar in Villivakkam, was caught after an army officer noted the registration number of his motorcycle and informed the police. The police then combed through footage from 50 CCTV cameras and zeroed in on the accused.

The police said Kumar was studying at a private catering college in Delhi and worked at a hotel in Egmore. “He started groping women about a year ago, and since no one lodged a complaint, he continued to target women walking alone,” said a police officer.

A few days ago, Kumar molested an army officer’s daughter while she was on a morning walk with her sister and father. As she was walking well behind them, Kumar groped her, the police said. She raised an alarm and the army officer tried to chase Kumar. He was unable to nab him, but noted the bike’s registration number and informed the police. 

Based on a complaint from the army officer, the police launched a hunt for the suspect. They found CCTV footage of him entering a hotel in Egmore, and apprehended him later. A team led by Anna Nagar police Inspector Rajees Babu and the Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner sent Kumar’s details to their counterparts in the city to check if he was involved in more such offences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp