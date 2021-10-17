Man who groped several women finally arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man who allegedly groped and misbehaved with women walking on roads on at least 80 occasions has been arrested by the city police. The accused, Dinesh Kumar, from North Jagannatha Nagar in Villivakkam, was caught after an army officer noted the registration number of his motorcycle and informed the police. The police then combed through footage from 50 CCTV cameras and zeroed in on the accused.

The police said Kumar was studying at a private catering college in Delhi and worked at a hotel in Egmore. “He started groping women about a year ago, and since no one lodged a complaint, he continued to target women walking alone,” said a police officer.

A few days ago, Kumar molested an army officer’s daughter while she was on a morning walk with her sister and father. As she was walking well behind them, Kumar groped her, the police said. She raised an alarm and the army officer tried to chase Kumar. He was unable to nab him, but noted the bike’s registration number and informed the police.

Based on a complaint from the army officer, the police launched a hunt for the suspect. They found CCTV footage of him entering a hotel in Egmore, and apprehended him later. A team led by Anna Nagar police Inspector Rajees Babu and the Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner sent Kumar’s details to their counterparts in the city to check if he was involved in more such offences.