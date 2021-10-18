STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Call of the couture world

Even as the past few years has seen several players attempt to fill the gap of couture in luxury, adding to the numbers is Harsh and Kirti Agarwal with the brand new Pronte Costura by Label Kiarsh.

Published: 18th October 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Harsh and Kirti with their collection.

Harsh and Kirti with their collection (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai has often enough been found lacking in the arena of bespoke fashion and couture culture. Even as the past few years has seen several players attempt to fill this gap in luxury, adding to the numbers is Harsh and Kirti Agarwal with the brand new Pronte Costura by Label Kiarsh. Set in a quiet lane in Kilpauk, the boutique is set to fulfil all your luxury apparel needs, from ethnic wear ensembles to fusion statement pieces, wedding extravaganza to everyday fashion.

Harsh and Kirti, both with an education from London College of Fashion, bring in their talent to design and customise too. There’s also an exclusive collection in the making. How would this stand out from the other high-fashion offerings in the city? It comes down to the fabric and the way they use, it seems.

“We don’t use any type of mixed fabrics. We also import fabrics that are used by the likes of designers of Manish Malhotra (and brands like Versace abroad). And our concept is minimalistic luxury. The quality, the styles and patterns you see will be our distinctive point,” shares Harsh. Besides for use at the boutique, they bring in fabrics and provide them to other designers in the city too. They have already established collaborations with 20 such creatives.

“In our fabrics, we use a mixture of prints and (embroidery/thread) work together. What I’m wearing right now is a suit; suits you generally consider to be officewear. But, I have created a drape here and it has some work. So, this you can even wear to a wedding. That’s what we are trying to create,” chimes in Kirti. The label is open to customisation.

Two-three years down the line, they plan to make the store sustainable in terms of all the fabrics they use. The focus would be on organic fabric or recycled materials. In the short term, the place is set to host a cafe and a furnishing section. 

The store recommends visits by appointment. For details, visit Instagram: labelkiarsh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Couture culture Couture labels Luxury apparel Chennai
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp