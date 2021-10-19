STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Are foot over bridges the answer to pedestrian woes in Chennai?

TNIE’s visits seven FOBs in city and finds few are willing to use them

Published: 19th October 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The foot over bridge near Saidapet Court is rarely used by pedestrians as they prefer the zebra crossing at Taluk Office Road at an alternative | DEDATTA MALLICK

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Foot over bridges (FoBs) continue to feature in the city’s upcoming infrastructure projects though several of them don’t extend any discernible benefits to pedestrians. The city corporation maintains four foot over bridges and is carrying out work on a steel one in Nungambakkam worth Rs 5 crore. As for the Highways Department, detailed project reports are being prepared for three FoBs in Thirumangalam and Mogappair and another in Anna Salai near Chinnamalai (in lieu of a pedestrian subway).

In 2019 (a year prior to the onset of Covid and a subsequent decrease in traffic), 55 per cent of people killed in accidents on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) were pedestrians, as per data from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP). Ironically, OMR has the most FoBs in the city.

TNIE visited seven such FoBs to check their usage. The bridge near Mettukuppam, even amid peak traffic on a Monday morning, was only being used by a handful of pedestrians, while the rest hopped over the median. About half a kilometre on, the other pedestrian bridge near the Thoraipakkam bus stop was also rarely used. A gap in the median used by pedestrians to cross has been barricaded, and while the plants on the median make crossing over difficult, it’s still not impossible.

Gandhimathi, who was walking past the FoB in Karapakkam, said, “We use the gap near the junction to cross the road. I cannot climb so many stairs because I am suffering from arthritis.” When asked if she would use the FoB if it had an escalator, she said, “I’m not sure. I have used an escalator only twice or thrice before.” 

TNIE found that the bridges near the junction, such as the FoB in Perungudi, were less likely to be used, as pedestrians simply opt to cross the road. The FoBs near SRP Tools and Thanthai Periyar Nagar were also sparingly used.

Sumana Narayanan, senior researcher, Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group, said, “The issue goes beyond the design of these foot over bridges. It’s not as if an escalator or a lift will help. In these cases, pedestrians are forced out of the way of the traffic.”

“So what we are doing is prioritising vehicles over pedestrian movement. Pedestrians should be able to cross at the road level safely. There should be signage and a refuge island, and motorists should respect that,” she added.

As a pedestrian, do you face similar civic woes, and feel strongly about them? Write to us at response_tn@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foot over bridges chennai
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp