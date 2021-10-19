‘Disability has been my greatest teacher’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I want to break the myth of inspiration by showing the inside stories from my life. It’s not wrong to call a person with a disability an inspiration. But the downside is, you don’t connect with such individuals. Our lives and challenges are similar to yours. By calling us ‘inspiring people’, you are putting us on a pedestal and that’s only widening the gap between us,” shares Sundari Sivasubbu, while talking about her latest vlog series called The Bumblebee Way.

The author, in her memoir A Bumblebee’s Balcony: Celebrating Life with Cerebral Palsy, had offered a sneak peek into living life purposefully and rising above social and personal barriers through personal anecdotes. This three-month-old vlog is an extension of her thoughts on a wide range of topics such as diversity, accessibility, inclusivity, mental health, physical disabilities and challenges that come with it. With 200 subscribers and five videos, while it may be too soon to gauge its reach, her vlog has already impacted many lives, it seems.

New beginnings

Explaining what prompted her to come up with the series, Sundari says, “For my birthday this year, my mother gifted me a mic and my sister and brother-in-law gifted me a camera and tripod. As a Mass Communication student, I had a basic idea of film studies and audio-video production. I always believe that a picture is worth a thousand words and a video is worth more than that. The primary motivation has been to share the nitty-gritties of living life with disabilities without any glitter. I may be privileged to be educated and have a supportive family at home but each person’s life is different. I wanted to use my voice to raise awareness.”

Sundari believes that despite having different thoughts, we can all coexist. “For a person living with cerebral palsy, I can address many challenges related to vision, hearing, mobility and mental health, as all of them are inter-connected. But if my topics are going to be restricted to just this, then people outside the community may not be able to relate. On my platform, there are videos on Madras Day, accessibility, wabi sabi and more...I want the videos to resonate with people and motivate them to look at life alternatively. It will help them to question their own beliefs and shed their bias,” notes Sundari.

In a short span, viewers and well-wishers have been reaching out to Sundari and sharing their feedback through heart-warming emails. It’s bringing about a slow paradigm shift in the minds of people, she shares. “Some students have reached out to me to discuss topics like women and disabilities, sexuality and more. The videos have been impactful when it comes to families of persons with disability. We are so caught up in finding the solution to disability that we forget to live and appreciate other things. The problem is not external, it’s internal. Disability has been the greatest teacher in my life,” she says.

Small steps, big goals

The vlog series has been a satisfying and learning experience for Sundari. Taking us through the behind-the-scenes of the creative process, she offers, “I did not realise the difficulty of creating a video until I made one. I would make many mistakes. Editing, cutting and all those take plenty of time because of my coordination problems. The script is crucial and needs to be sensitively written. Packing a serious message into a crisp video requires patience and planning. It can be mentally and physically draining, given my condition. I want the content to be authentic and informative.”

Sundari has been receiving requests for Tamil content and work is in progrss. Beyond the vlog series, she hopes to register The Bumblebee Way as an initiative and feature conversations of other people with disabilities.

For details, visit: The Bumblebee Way channel on YouTube