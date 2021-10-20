Chennai to shore up water supply with a second desalination plant at Nemili by 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second desalination plant, to be built at a cost of Rs 1,259.38 crore, at Nemmeli with a capacity to desalinate 150 Million Litre per Day (MLD) is expected to be completed by 2023. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing works for the second desalination plant at Nemmeli.

He inspected the intake sump, product water tank, product water pumping station, clarified water tank, dissolved air flotation, ultrafilter and reverse osmosis process, sludge thickener, Lamella Clarifier, administrative buildings, etc., and directed the officials to complete the works as planned by April 2023.

Under this project, works on laying pipelines to Pallavaram to supply the desalinated water are going on. The Chief Minister inspected the pipelaying works at the Muttukadu area. The water to be received from this plant will be supplied to nine lakh people residing in Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam, Velacherry, Madipakkam, Sholinganallur, Alandur, St Thomas Mount, Pallavaram and, IT Corridor.

The first desalination plant at Nemmeli with 100 MLD capacity was established at a cost of `805.08 crore. It has been functioning since 2013. Desalinated water from this plant is being distributed to the people in Velacherry, Pallipattu, Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur and areas where IT offices are located. Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, and senior officials were among those present during the inspection.

CM appoints mins to monitor key dists

CM Stalin on Tuesday appointed ministers as in-charges of specific districts to monitor and expedite developmental works and to undertake emergency works during natural calamities and epidemics

City life

Chennai depends on the northeast monsoon for meeting its drinking water requirements since there is no perennial water resource around and the city suffers it fails to give enough water