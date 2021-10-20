Class 11 boy slips to death from fourth floor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy who went to the terrace of his apartment building to take swim shoes allegedly slipped and died in the wee hours of Tuesday. The police said that the deceased, S Nirmal was a class 11 student and elder son of Sathyendhan.

“The family lived on the second floor of the apartment on SRP Koil Street. Nirmal, who went for swimming classes regularly early in the morning, went to the terrace on the fourth floor to take his shoes around 4 am, as usual. However, a few minutes later, he fell from there” said a police officer

A car driver who noticed the boy falling rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he died a few hours later. On information, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case. Police said CCTV footage shows the boy falling and it is not clear if he slipped while wearing the shoes or whether he fell asleep on the parapet wall and had a fall.