STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CLF’s campaign urges you to fight for your liver

As part of the Liver Awareness Month, Chennai Lover Foundation launched the “Live(r) your Life” campaign.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As part of the Liver Awareness Month, Chennai Lover Foundation launched the “Live(r) your Life” campaign. The month-long campaign aims to create awareness about liver health and liver-related ailments. 

The initiative was inaugurated by Ma Subramanian, Minister of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, with the launch of 50,000 free liver tests, liver screening camps and consultations.

Liver disease is the tenth most and fastest growing common cause of death in India, as per the World Health Organization, with indication that liver disease may affect one in every five Indians. In India, liver-related diseases affect over 600 million patients; lack of awareness, delay in diagnosis, and access to treatments are some of the key obstacles that need immediate attention.

Understanding the pressing need for awareness, the CLF has launched the initiative, focusing on the most common liver ailments a week during the month (jaundice, fatty liver, viral hepatitis, liver cancer and liver cirrhosis). The CLF is collaborating with Medall as its lab partner in providing 50,000 free LFT to encourage people to get into the habit of checking their liver at least once every year.

The campaign plans to extensively use engaging tools like videos, memes etc. to simplify communication around liver ailments and health.

To register for the free liver function test, visit www.chennailiverfoundation.org

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp