CLF’s campaign urges you to fight for your liver

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the Liver Awareness Month, Chennai Lover Foundation launched the “Live(r) your Life” campaign. The month-long campaign aims to create awareness about liver health and liver-related ailments.

The initiative was inaugurated by Ma Subramanian, Minister of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, with the launch of 50,000 free liver tests, liver screening camps and consultations.

Liver disease is the tenth most and fastest growing common cause of death in India, as per the World Health Organization, with indication that liver disease may affect one in every five Indians. In India, liver-related diseases affect over 600 million patients; lack of awareness, delay in diagnosis, and access to treatments are some of the key obstacles that need immediate attention.

Understanding the pressing need for awareness, the CLF has launched the initiative, focusing on the most common liver ailments a week during the month (jaundice, fatty liver, viral hepatitis, liver cancer and liver cirrhosis). The CLF is collaborating with Medall as its lab partner in providing 50,000 free LFT to encourage people to get into the habit of checking their liver at least once every year.

The campaign plans to extensively use engaging tools like videos, memes etc. to simplify communication around liver ailments and health.

To register for the free liver function test, visit www.chennailiverfoundation.org