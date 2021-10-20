Green giggles and whispers on wings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pallikaranai marshland is revered by ornithologists and bird-watchers of the city, every migratory season. While the city and its outskirts offer several spaces to map the path of our feathered friends flying in, preparations are in full swing at the recently revamped Pallikaranai Park — developed by the Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland under the TN Forest Department — to enhance this experiece.

TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath went on a green trail to capture the park’s lush vegetation, colourful murals and sculptures, and benches dotting the grassland and walkway — giving us enough reasons to pull out our binoculars, as the migration season commences.