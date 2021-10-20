STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Green giggles and whispers on wings

The Pallikaranai marshland is revered by ornithologists and bird-watchers of the city, every migratory season.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pallikaranai marshland is revered by ornithologists and bird-watchers of the city, every migratory season. While the city and its outskirts offer several spaces to map the path of our feathered friends flying in, preparations are in full swing at the recently revamped Pallikaranai Park — developed by the Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland under the TN Forest Department  — to enhance this experiece.

TNIE lensman Ashwin Prasath went on a green trail to capture the park’s lush vegetation, colourful murals and sculptures, and benches dotting the grassland and walkway — giving us enough reasons to pull out our binoculars, as the migration season commences. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp