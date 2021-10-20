STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policeman fatally knocked down by speeding vehicles

A 27-year-old sub-inspector of police was fatally knocked down by two vehicles on the Kamarajar Salai near the State police headquarters on Monday night.

Published: 20th October 2021

Accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old sub-inspector of police was fatally knocked down by two vehicles on the Kamarajar Salai near the State police headquarters on Monday night. The deceased was identified as T Prasanna, from Koliyanur village in Villupuram.

“At around 7.40 pm on Monday, he tried to cross the road from the forensic lab entrance to go to Marina beach after duty. An SUV coming from Anna Square knocked him down,” said a police officer. Subsequently, another minivan coming from Mandaveli ran over him, said sources. He was immediately rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The Anna Square Traffic Investigation Police has registered a case, and arrested car driver Rajkumar, 41 from Vadapalani and van driver Karthik, 33, for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and their vehicles were also seized.

Prasanna was a direct recruit and had been posted at the technical services wing in the DGP office, said the police. An engineering graduate, he was attached with the ‘police repeater centre’ in Vandalur. On Tuesday afternoon, Director General of Police, C Sylendra Babu and other police officers paid homage to the deceased SI.

It is to be noted that a couple of accidents were reported at this spot, opposite to the Lighthouse gate, earlier as well due to lack of speed breakers.

