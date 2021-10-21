STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Put on ECMO support, 2-year-old with multiple organ failure recovers

Doctors at Rela Hospital saved the life of a two-year-old boy from Kerala who had slipped into coma due to multi-organ failure.

Published: 21st October 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Rela Hospital saved the life of a two-year-old boy from Kerala who had slipped into coma due to multi-organ failure. The boy was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The baby was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and was referred to Rela Hospital from a hospital in Kerala. The child was in nasal oxygen support. The baby was diagnosed with encephalopathy and suspected liver failure. His sensorium was also very low.

The initial report at Rela revealed that the baby had a multi-organ failure and was shifted to ventilator support as his oxygen level was deteriorating. Liver function and encephalopathy improved. However his lungs were progressively worsening.

“ECMO in children are complicated as the insertion cannulas are through neck vessels which go directly to the heart. We decided to put him on ECMO as the infection percentage was more in his lungs compared to other organs. Post ECMO, he showed immense improvement.

He was given supportive care and other organs also started improving, the release quoted Dr Arumugam, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Heart and Lung Transplantation, Rela Hospital.
The doctors were able to take him out of ECMO within 10 days. Continuous physio, proper diet under tracheostomy helped the baby recover fast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp