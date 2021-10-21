Put on ECMO support, 2-year-old with multiple organ failure recovers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Rela Hospital saved the life of a two-year-old boy from Kerala who had slipped into coma due to multi-organ failure. The boy was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The baby was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and was referred to Rela Hospital from a hospital in Kerala. The child was in nasal oxygen support. The baby was diagnosed with encephalopathy and suspected liver failure. His sensorium was also very low.

The initial report at Rela revealed that the baby had a multi-organ failure and was shifted to ventilator support as his oxygen level was deteriorating. Liver function and encephalopathy improved. However his lungs were progressively worsening.

“ECMO in children are complicated as the insertion cannulas are through neck vessels which go directly to the heart. We decided to put him on ECMO as the infection percentage was more in his lungs compared to other organs. Post ECMO, he showed immense improvement.

He was given supportive care and other organs also started improving, the release quoted Dr Arumugam, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Heart and Lung Transplantation, Rela Hospital.

The doctors were able to take him out of ECMO within 10 days. Continuous physio, proper diet under tracheostomy helped the baby recover fast.