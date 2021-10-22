Madras HC lauds TN forest dept for capturing Masinagudi tiger alive

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday lauded the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for capturing the Masinagudi tiger, officially known as MDT-23, alive and disposed of the writ petition challenging the hunt order against the tiger.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu accepted the status report submitted by government pleader Muthukumar on behalf of the forest department. The court said forest department can now ascertain the psychology of the animal with the help of experts and decide on the next course of action. Therefore, the purpose of writ petition filed by People of Cattle in India (PFCI) is “served and disposed off”.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Wildlife Warden Shehkar Kumar Niraj termed the tiger operation a first-of-its-kind. Recalling what took place on October 15, the day the tiger was captured, Niraj said the tracking team found MDT-23’s pugmarks at the spot where two people had been killed in the Masinagudi forest area. The tiger then crossed the Masinagudi-Theppakkadu road and headed east towards the Moyar area.

“Around 1 pm the tiger was sighted resting in thickets near the Kootraparai AP camp. Veterinarians on an elephant darted the tiger, which then fled. A drone was pressed into service to find the tiger.

On the current health of the animal, Niraj said the tiger has been moved into a day-kraal for open air exposure. The tiger is eating well and wounds are healing. Mysuru Zoo officials have also confirmed to TNIE the tiger’s overall health was improving but serum levels showed mild liver inflammation and treatment for it is being given, they said.

Kovai villagers now want jumbo captured as well

Coimbatore: Relieved that male tiger MDT-23 has been captured, people living in villages on the periphery of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have appealed to the forest department to capture and relocate wild elephant Vinayaga as well. Locals said Vinayaga is well versed in lifting rice and pulses stored in kitchens besides damaging coconut trees, banana plantation, tapioca, areca nut and coffee plantation. On Tuesday night, the animal targeted a house, damaged solar fencing and crops in three farm lands at Bospara Karikanakolli.

“Though we have got respite after the forest department captured the tiger, we are still spending sleepless nights because of Vinayaga. He has been creating disturbance over the last two years,” a resident said.