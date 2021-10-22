Song in honour of Covid warriors goes viral

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur police created a video song called Veera Vanakkam to honour the police personnel who died due to Covid-19. The song, now viral on social media, was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin during the Police Commemoration Parade. In TN, 137 police personnel died in harness during the pandemic.

Penned by Head Constable R Sasikala, the song was composed by music director Ghibran and produced by Fifth Angle studios. It was sung by the author herself and one Thirumoorthy, a visually challenged person. Sasikala has already written and sung four songs to spread awareness on child abuse, road safety, and Covid-19.

Superintendent of Police (SP-Tiruvallur) V Varun Kumar told TNIE that he learned about Sasikala’s skills and saw Thirumoorthy’s videos on Twitter. He was looking for an opportunity to bring them to the mainstream when the DGP announced the competition.

“I asked Sasikala to write a song and invited Thirumoorthy to sing it. Ghibran readily agreed to compose the song. The entire song was recorded in a day,” says Varun Kumar. The music director told TNIE: “Covid-19 inflicted much harm on people’s lives, especially those of frontline workers. If it had not been for the unconditional service of the police, our lives would have been blatantly at stake.”

“There is always good and bad in the world and the police department is not an exception. I believe incentivising the good can disincentivise the bad. I have also invited other police personnel who are talented in other skills to approach us so as to get them recognised for their talent,” Varun Kumar said.