STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Song in honour of Covid warriors goes viral

The Thiruvallur police created a video song called Veera Vanakkam to honour the police personnel who died due to Covid-19.

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Head Constable R Sasikala, music director Ghibran, singer Thirumoorthy and Superintendent of Police P V Varun Kumar | SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur police created a video song called Veera Vanakkam to honour the police personnel who died due to Covid-19. The song, now viral on social media, was released by Chief Minister M K  Stalin during the Police Commemoration Parade. In TN, 137 police personnel died in harness during the pandemic.

Penned by Head Constable R Sasikala, the song was composed by music director Ghibran and produced by Fifth Angle studios. It was sung by the author herself and one Thirumoorthy, a visually challenged person. Sasikala has already written and sung four songs to spread awareness on child abuse, road safety, and Covid-19. 

Superintendent of Police (SP-Tiruvallur) V Varun Kumar told TNIE that he learned about Sasikala’s skills and saw Thirumoorthy’s videos on Twitter. He was looking for an opportunity to bring them to the mainstream when the DGP announced the competition.

“I asked Sasikala to write a song and invited Thirumoorthy to sing it. Ghibran readily agreed to compose the song. The entire song was recorded in a day,” says Varun Kumar. The music director told TNIE: “Covid-19 inflicted much harm on people’s lives, especially those of frontline workers. If it had not been for the unconditional service of the police, our lives would have been blatantly at stake.”

“There is always good and bad in the world and the police department is not an exception. I believe incentivising the good can disincentivise the bad. I have also invited other police personnel who are talented in other skills to approach us so as to get them recognised for their talent,” Varun Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid warriors
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp