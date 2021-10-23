A fashion extravaganza from Kolkata to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: We are two weeks away from Diwali, and unlike last year, 2021 seems far more filled with festive fervour. In the last month, the city has been home to several pop-ups and flea markets, and adding to the list is Sutraa. The Kolkata-based superbrand known for their high fashion exhibitions, especially in tier-2 cities, will be making its debut in Chennai on October 25 and 26. And in their first innings here, they plan to showcase 70 brands from across the country.

Calling Chennai a “fashion city”, Sakshi Yadav, creative head at Sutraa, shares the team’s excitement to finally come to the city, ten years since their inception. “People in Chennai have a keen eye for fashion, and we are excited to bring to them designers from across India. With this exhibition, we want to bring the Kolkata culture to Chennai. Since one cannot travel to different cities just to get a taste of their fashion, we have curated a list from every city, including Kolkata, Delhi and Chandigarh,” she shares.

Sutraa was started in 2011 by young entrepreneur duo Monika and Umesh Madhyan with a dream of transforming the world of high fashion in India, by creating a nation-wide platform for elegant designs and trending wear accessible to all. With the festive and wedding season upon us, team Sutraa is set to present to Chennai a luxe line of attire, accessories and more. From smart casuals to chic, prêt lines to couture, and home décor to lifestyle products, there’s something suited for every lifestyle preference.

Sutraa aims at providing a hassle-free and enjoyable shopping experience to shoppers, especially women, by making available the widest range of brands. But after the pandemic pressed pause on their passion, they have now learned to navigate the challenge with ease. All safety protocols will be followed to make it a worry-free shopping experience for Chennaiites, says Sakshi. “Ultimately, we want to create an impact on Chennai shoppers and want them to think of Sutraa when it comes to brands and designers,” she adds.

Keeping Chennai’s weather in mind, Sutraa has curated sustainable and easy-to-wear products. “We are delighted to be here for the very first time! We have always been impressed by the subtle elegance and charm of Chennai, and we look forward to meeting all of you,” says Monika, while Umesh adds, “There will be something to suit every disposition.”

Some of the designers who will be setting up their stalls at the exhibition are Saanvi by Shraddha, Wafe from Kolkata, Pitara from Kolkata, Tulip by Varsha Bajaj, Golden Bride from Mumbai, Dream Girl by AB from Delhi.

Check out what the City of Joy brings to namma Chennai at Sutraa Exhibition on Oct 25 and 26 at Hyatt Regency. For details, visit @sutraatheindianfashionexhibition on FB.

