Cancer awareness bus flagged off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian flagged off cancer awareness bus at the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar on Friday. The bus will go travel to all districts and create awareness about cancer and dispel myths. The institute also permitted the cancer awareness bus to exhibit its content to the general public free of cost.

Speaking to the reporters after flagging off the bus in the presence of Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials, the Health Minister said, the bus will travel to 98 places in the State. He also appealed to the people to come forward and donate bones. Since 2017 the State has received bones from 142 brain dead patients. Roughly 25 patients can benefit from one bone donation.

The State has 66 lakh doses of Covaxin in stock. People who are due for the second dose should come forward and take the vaccine on October 23, during the sixth mega vaccination camp, he said.