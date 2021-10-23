The hurdle hustler

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the 2,300 state athletes at the 93rd Tamil Nadu State Senior Athletic Championships, ace athlete C Kanimozhi was one to turn heads. The 24-year-old employee of the Indian Railways lived up to her top billing when she won the 100m hurdles, grabbed silver in the 400m relay and an individual overall medal for women at the three-day event at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. With a time of 13:74 seconds, she beat the meet record for 100m earlier held by G Gayathry (13:88 seconds).

She has proved her worth with gold medals in the 100m hurdles at the 24th Federation Cup, the 60th National Inter-state Senior Athletics Championship and the 60th National Open Athletics Championship.

Kanimozhi began taking athletics seriously at the age of 12. “My interest in sports led me to athletics and I took hurdles up as my specialisation.

In my first state-level competition, I won a bronze in a triathlon in the U-14 category. This created a spark in me to pursue the sport,’’ she said. An alumna of MOP Vaishnav College, she trained at Prime Sports Academy. Then, she acquired the position of a ticket examiner at the Indian Railways, like MS Dhoni once did. “In every phase of my career, I was lucky to be encouraged by institutions where I studied. Velammal School, and MOP Vaishnav college allowed me to pursue my dream of being a top athlete.

The Indian Railways — my employers — have also encouraged me to take part in as many events as possible,” she added. With all stadia opening for training post-lockdown, Kanimozhi wants to make the best use of all the facilities. “I train at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at the moment. Chaitanya (assistant coach of JSW) and my friend M Brindha are guiding me through my workouts . This year, I aimed to break the national record (13.38) but couldn’t do it. Regardless, I ended up with a personal best of 13.54s. I hope to better the mark at the 15th National Federation cup next year. I missed out narrowly qualifying for the Olympics.” she signed off.

