Bollywood comes closer home in Chennai's Hilton

In Vogue Corporate Pvt Ltd — a celebrity management company — hosted its debut In Vogue Excellence Awards 2021, a purple carpet event, in Chennai's Hilton. 

Published: 24th October 2021 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Himanshu Kothari, Arun Jain, Shreyas Talpade and Punit Bhandari. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

(From left) Himanshu Kothari, Arun Jain, Shreyas Talpade and Punit Bhandari. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The mood in the ballroom of the Hilton on Friday evening was as Bollywood as it could get in namma Chennai. Bollywood dance performances, jokes and music... In Vogue Corporate Pvt Ltd — a celebrity management company — hosted its debut In Vogue Excellence Awards 2021, a 
purple carpet event. 

Anchored by RJ Sano and DJ Ali Merchant, the star-studded, glamorous event kicked off with powerpacked dance and music performances. In attendance at the event were popular actors Shreyas Talpade, Arbaaz Khan, Sunil Grover and Giorgio Adriano, as chief guests. 

Shreyas Talpade and Arun Jain

Addressing the audience and well-wishers, Punit Bhandari and Himanshu Kothari, founders of IVC said, “We’ve called it a purple event as the colour signifies royalty. Our dream is to bring a slice of Bollywood to Chennai. We plan to bring big personalities for corporate, celebrity events, celebrity management, exhibitions, film brand associations and advertisements. We’re the first south Indian celebrity management company to host a function of this grandeur. This is just the trailer.”

In the two-hour event, over 31 entrepreneurs from different fields were honoured. Some of the winners included Vivek Karunakaran for the most stylish fashion designer; Studio 62 for the most promising architect; Turakhia Opticians for the most trusted eyewear retailer; Masaledaar for the fastest growing vegetarian restaurant; Q Bar for a nightclub with the best ambience; MGM Healthcare for the best multi-speciality hospital; and Rathi Studio for the most trusted brand in wedding photography. With whistles and applause, families and friends of awardees cheered them on.

Besides this, for their future endeavours in Chennai as well as the south Indian region, IVC has affiliated with In Good Company.  On the collaboration, its founders Shreyas Talpade and Arun Jain said, “IVC is a promising company making Bollywood celebrities just a call away for all kinds of events and professional requirements in the southern part of India. We hope to bring the glam and glitz to more events in Chennai.”

