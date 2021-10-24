STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk cop suspended after clip of road drama goes viral

An Armed Reserve constable who drove a vehicle rashly was suspended after a video of him having an altercation with fellow motorists in Arumbakkam on Friday night went viral. 

Published: 24th October 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Constable M Saravanan (27) of Nariangadu police quarters had taken his friends for a joy ride in the police department’s VIP escort vehicle under the influence of alcohol. As he posed a threat to motorists, it was stopped by people on Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street, said police, after which Saravanan allegedly got into a quarrel. Traffic police personnel rushed to the spot and found four other men in the car, all drunk. 

Traffic SI Balakrishna Pillai tried to get a drink driving test from Saravanan, but the latter refused to cooperate and attempted to attack the cop in uniform. After he created a ruckus, Saravanan was taken to Arumbakkam police station for inquiry.

