Lessons to save, assets for life

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepavali is around the corner and Manjula is busy preparing a list of items she has to buy before the festival. “There are so many things. I have to purchase sarees, sandals, nighties, and earrings among other things. I am just so excited,” says the 49-year-old resident of the Institute of Mental Health in Chennai’s Kilpauk.

Manjula is employed at R’vive, a community cafe run by Chennai Mission, a charitable trust. She takes orders and also helps in the kitchen. Her eyes glitter as she shows off her newly-purchased neck chain, with the money she had saved up.

Thanks to joint efforts by Dr P Poorna Chandrika, director of the IMH, activists, and others, 40 of the employed residents in the institute are now learning to manage their finances. “I am not very interested in shopping. I will rather put my money in bank and take it when there is a need,” says Kalpana* (53), another resident. She, too, works at R’vive.

Poorna Chandrika, along with help from members of the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA), is now in the process of opening a Jan Dhan account with the HDFC bank for the employed residents. The idea was sown when the management opened a basic account for them with the TN State Apex Co-Operative Bank.

Now that they are getting money in hand, most of them are happy that their requirements, too, are increasing. Many have a to-do list, says Jothi Manikandan, working clients’ accountant at IMH. He was employed to manage their bank accounts.

“The upper limit of funds an account holder can keep was `50,000, and as the residents didn’t have much expenses, their salary started accumulating in the bank. As it reached the upper limit, the money returned to their employer. We didn’t know what to do and how to handle it then,” says Poorna Chandrika. That is when we thought of appointing someone to manage their finances and also rope in NGOs to teach them how to do the same, she adds.

Members of the DRA, too, conduct finance classes for IMH residents. “Now they feel good and want to do little things for themselves,” says Sudha Ramamoorthy, member of the DRA. “Someone even came to me and asked, I don’t know how to count money, can you teach me,” she adds.

Many also wanted to learn how to sign and withdraw money. Opening a banking account is a radical move by the institution, opines Porkodi Palaniappan, an art therapist and member of the DRA. He is also the founder of an NGO, Better Chances. “These residents are also given a good salary by their employers, and there is no exploitation. That is a beautiful thing,” she says.

“We look at them not as patients, but people. Any rights applicable to others are applicable to them as well. When the residents are good enough to work and earn, they are also good enough to decide what they are going to do with the money or otherwise,” Porkodi adds. The DRA is also in talks with banks to make them understand that no guardianship is needed as per the amended Mental Health Care Act. “This initiative is eradicating the stigma that they cannot function by themselves.”

*Names changed