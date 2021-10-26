STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
History-sheeter, family attack cops, land in jail

A family of 13 members, including a few women, were arrested along with a 27-year-old history-sheeter after they tried to attack police personnel.

Published: 26th October 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A family of 13 members, including a few women, were arrested along with a 27-year-old history-sheeter after they tried to attack police personnel. The police said the main accused, M Vignesh of Old Washermenpet, already has eight cases pending against him. A few weeks ago, he snatched 12 sovereigns of gold from a passenger at Royapuram Railway Station and police launched a hunt for him.

On Sunday, police received information that Vignesh visited his house at Bojarajan Nagar. “However, his family refused to cooperate with police and tried to attack them. The team managed to secure Vignesh and seized 1.250 kg ganja and 270 Nitrovit (addictive) tablets,” said a police officer.
All of them were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

