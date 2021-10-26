STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

It’s online education all over again for first-year engineering students

Anna University has chalked out a special induction programme to help students get acquainted with each other and give them a feel of campus life.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After studying Class 12 entirely online, students are eagerly awaiting in-person college life. But the wait is set to be longer for most students pursuing engineering, as several colleges have decided to conduct first-year classes online.

Anna University has chalked out a special induction programme to help students get acquainted with each other and give them a feel of campus life. As part of this, first-years will have lectures on human values, yoga sessions, games, and a campus tour. Only the orientation classes and induction programme will be held in person (till November 13), and thereafter, classes will be online.

“For now, we have decided to conduct first-year classes online. In February, students will be called to the campus for practical classes,” said Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj. Most of the 440 engineering colleges in TN have similar plans.

“Many first-year students are under the age of 18 and unvaccinated. Considering their safety, colleges don’t want to hold in-person classes for them,” said TD Eswaramoorthy, joint secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu.

He added that colleges are now focusing on completing practical classes and the syllabi for second, third and final-year students, and conducting classes for them in a staggered manner.

Students, meanwhile, are upset. “I just don’t know when I’ll get rid of online classes. I thought after coming to engineering college, life would be different,” said S Swaroopa, a student at Anna University. 

All students allotted to BE and B Tech regular programmes at Anna University colleges were directed to report for counselling from October 25 to October 27. On October 29, an orientation class will be conducted, and the induction programme for first-years will be held from November 1 to 13.

“The induction programme is designed to help new students bonds with each other and with the faculty members too,” added Velraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
engineering online education engineering students
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp