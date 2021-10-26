It’s online education all over again for first-year engineering students

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After studying Class 12 entirely online, students are eagerly awaiting in-person college life. But the wait is set to be longer for most students pursuing engineering, as several colleges have decided to conduct first-year classes online.

Anna University has chalked out a special induction programme to help students get acquainted with each other and give them a feel of campus life. As part of this, first-years will have lectures on human values, yoga sessions, games, and a campus tour. Only the orientation classes and induction programme will be held in person (till November 13), and thereafter, classes will be online.

“For now, we have decided to conduct first-year classes online. In February, students will be called to the campus for practical classes,” said Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj. Most of the 440 engineering colleges in TN have similar plans.

“Many first-year students are under the age of 18 and unvaccinated. Considering their safety, colleges don’t want to hold in-person classes for them,” said TD Eswaramoorthy, joint secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu.

He added that colleges are now focusing on completing practical classes and the syllabi for second, third and final-year students, and conducting classes for them in a staggered manner.

Students, meanwhile, are upset. “I just don’t know when I’ll get rid of online classes. I thought after coming to engineering college, life would be different,” said S Swaroopa, a student at Anna University.

All students allotted to BE and B Tech regular programmes at Anna University colleges were directed to report for counselling from October 25 to October 27. On October 29, an orientation class will be conducted, and the induction programme for first-years will be held from November 1 to 13.

“The induction programme is designed to help new students bonds with each other and with the faculty members too,” added Velraj.