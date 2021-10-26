STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MOP Vaishnav organises virtual event on UN Day

On the occasion, he also praised the efforts of MOP Vaishnav to organise different competitions on SDG-related topics.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the face of Covid-19, it has become ever more necessary to sustain a multi-pronged approach, not just to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 but also to ‘build back better’, said permanent representative of India to The United Nations, TS Tirumurti, on Monday. 

Speaking at the virtual UN Day Intercollegiate Fest organised by MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Tirumurti stressed that achieving SDGs, especially eradicating poverty, reducing inequality, and combating climate change, requires the involvement of all stakeholders — the people, government, private sector, and civil society.

Stressing on the need for localisation of SDGs, Tirumurti explained that breaking down goals and implementation at State-levels, district levels, and local levels is the only way to succeed, as it allows developing local solutions to local challenges.

On the occasion, he also praised the efforts of MOP Vaishnav to organise different competitions on SDG-related topics. He said the college’s initiative has helped in spreading awareness about the goals among youth. The principal of the College, Lalitha Balakrishnan, gave the welcome address.

