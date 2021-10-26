Transport min Kannappan refutes charges of corruption in buying workers sweets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan on Monday denied allegations of corruption levelled by BJP State unit chief, K Annamalai, in procuring sweets for the workers of transport corporations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the flagging-off ceremony of new buses from the Chromepet bus stand, Kannappan said last year 500g of sweets was purchased for Rs 262. “This year, we received a quotation for supplying 500g of sweets for Rs 170 without taxes. However, as per instructions from the chief minister, we have decided to purchase sweets from Aavin, which charges Rs 230 for 500g,” he said, while refuting Annamalai’s allegations as baseless and motivated.

The minister said per day patronage of commuters has increased to 1.15 crore from 70 lakh after the DMK government assumed charge in May this year. “On an average, during the previous regime, 14,000 buses were operated in a day, which has now increased to 17,791.”

Bus services resumed

Earlier, Kannappan flagged off buses marking the launch of new services at the Chromepet bus stand. Bus services resumed along 10 routes, in addition to three new routes, providing connectivity from southwestern suburbs to various parts of the city. The buses will link parts of Chromepet, Pallavaram, and Tambaram with Koyambedu, Sholinganallur, Thiruporur, Thazhambur, Poonamallee, and several other places. As many as 13 buses resumed in 10 routes, which were stopped for the last few years owing to shortage of staff and want of new buses. Small buses were also introduced in two routes.