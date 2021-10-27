Attempts to courier drugs foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Air Customs has seized four parcels containing 271 MDMA tablets, psychotropic substances, and ganja at the Foreign Post Office here. The first parcel arrived from the Netherlands and was addressed to a person at Gundapalem, Andhra Pradesh.

On opening the parcel, a greeting card containing 10 green tablets, suspected to be MDMA (five grams), seven grams of meth crystals, and one gram of amphetamine, were found, according to a release.

Similarly, another parcel addressed to a person in Andhra Pradesh arrived from the United States. It was declared as ‘Mens Aging Gift’. On examination, 132 grams of ganja were found inside a game cover box.

In another case, a postal parcel from Spain was found with 10 grams of ganja in three layers of plastic covers, the release stated. Another postal parcel from the Netherlands was found to have 261 light brown tablets suspected to be MDMA (118 grams). Totally, 131 grams of psychotropic substances and 142 grams of ganja were seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, read with the Customs Act, 1962.