STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Attempts to courier drugs foiled

The Chennai Air Customs has seized four parcels containing 271 MDMA tablets, psychotropic substances, and ganja at the Foreign Post Office here.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Air Customs has seized four parcels containing 271 MDMA tablets, psychotropic substances, and ganja at the Foreign Post Office here. The first parcel arrived from the Netherlands and was addressed to a person at Gundapalem, Andhra Pradesh.

On opening the parcel, a greeting card containing 10 green tablets, suspected to be MDMA (five  grams), seven grams of meth crystals, and one gram of amphetamine, were found, according to a release.

Similarly, another parcel addressed to a person in Andhra Pradesh arrived from the United States. It was declared as ‘Mens Aging Gift’. On examination, 132 grams of ganja were found inside a game cover box.

In another case, a postal parcel from Spain was found with 10 grams of ganja in three layers of plastic covers, the release stated. Another postal parcel from the Netherlands was found to have 261 light brown tablets suspected to be MDMA (118 grams). Totally, 131 grams of psychotropic substances and 142 grams of ganja were seized  under the NDPS Act, 1985, read with the Customs Act, 1962.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp