Chennai doctors save baby using ECMO support

Doctors at the Rainbow Children’s Hospital recently saved the life of a five-month-old boy by putting him on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Rainbow Children’s Hospital recently saved the life of a five-month-old boy by putting him on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. At the age of six weeks, the baby was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, and early bone marrow transplant (BMT) was the only available treatment.

The baby underwent BMT elsewhere, but developed severe complications due to an infection on the 14th day of the transplant. His kidneys, liver, heart and lungs failed completely, and he was brought to the Rainbow Children’s Hospital and put on ECMO. The baby can now stand without support, and recognise voices of his parents, said a release.

