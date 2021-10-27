STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diadem brings six yards of fashion for festivities

This space will be showcasing a wide range of Kanchivaram silks, tussars, Banarasi, linens, cottons, designer saris and salwars all under one roof.

Ashirah by Diadem was launched on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spinning the world of traditional, contemporary fashion, one weave at a time, Diadem is now launching it’s signature collection, Ashirah by Diadem — six yards of sheer magic on a new floor at their Nungambakkam outlet. This space will be showcasing a wide range of Kanchivaram silks, tussars, Banarasi, linens, cottons, designer saris and salwars all under one roof.

Apart from saris, the brand also hoards a wide range of lehengas under all ranges, hues and patterns. A bride who walks into the store or stumbles across the official site isn’t going to go empty-handed . Diadem and its quintessential collections have been known to  wow their customers and Ashirah by Diadem is expected to promise similar delight. The collection is an amalgamation of signature prints in vibrant shades, breathing new life into the the flairs of festivity.

Shiny Aswin, the owner of Diadem says, “These intricately handcrafted pieces celebrate the ancient tradition of craftsmanship and as the brain behind this work of art, we cannot wait to show everyone what’s in store.”

Diadem’s flagship store is situated at 144, Nungambakkam High Road, opposite The Park Hotel, Anna Salai, Nungambakkam, Chennai-600006. Their other store in Anna Nagar is located near Thirumangalam Metro station 233-235, 2nd Avenue, L Block, Anna Nagar West, Chennai - 600040. The stores are open every day between 10.30 am to 9 pm.

