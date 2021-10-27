Five caught for kidnapping techie from Andhra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Virugambakkam police arrested five people on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a software professional hailing from Andhra Pradesh. The police recovered a car, nine mobile phones and a knife from them. According to a police statement, one of the accused, M Balaji alias Balamurugan (43), a real estate agent, cheated the victim, L Thulasi Vamsi Krishna (37), under the pretence of selling the victim’s plot worth approximately Rs 50 crore.