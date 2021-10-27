STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

GHs used monoclonal antibodies to treat Covid, no adverse effects found

The Health Department has treated Covid-19 patients at government medical college hospitals with monoclonal antibodies, according to senior officials.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Samples being collected from a passerby as part of the random sample collection process in Coimbatore on Tuesday| Express

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department has treated Covid-19 patients at government medical college hospitals with monoclonal antibodies, according to senior officials. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system.

The monoclonal antibody cocktail — Casirivimab and Imdevimab — was provided an Emergency Use Authorisation by the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) in May 2021. These antibodies are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 to block the virus attachment and entry into the cells. No adverse effect was found on patients upon using the antibodies as per Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital report. This was the first time this treatment was made available at government hospitals. 

The drugs were supplied by the Union Ministry for free during the second wave. “The drug’s expiry date was September end. So, we thought of using them before that and supplied them to the hospitals,” said Deepak Jacob, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. The TNMSC supplied the drug to the government hospitals through Directorate of Medical Education (DME). At KMCH, the drug was used on 36 patients with mild disease having symptoms of fever, and cough with mild or no pneumonia, said Dr R Shanthimalar, Dean of KMCH. 

Quoting the medical experts’ opinion at the hospital, Shanthimalar said, “No complication or death reported among those who received these antibodies.” As per the KMCH doctors’ report, the drugs might be limited to those with immuno-compromised states, with multiple comorbidities, and with poor antibody response. The drugs may not be useful to those vaccinated and with good immune responses. At the RGGGH, the cocktail was administered to 150 patients, the officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monoclonal antibodies COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp