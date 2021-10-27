STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Officials look for signs of illegal sewage discharge

Hence, during any failure, sewage was directly released into the canal. Last week, sewage was released into the canal as the pipelines near Perungudi had been damaged.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage Drain

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After TNIE on Sunday reported about pollutants reaching the Keelkattalai surplus canal from the pumping station, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) visited the spot on Monday to gather evidence of illegal discharge of sewage.

Officials said action will be taken against erring parties and a report will be filed before the National Green Tribunal in the ongoing case seeking to stop the illegal discharge of sewage into the four-km-long surplus canal.

Residents of Sunnambu Kolathur said they were pleased to see officials responding promptly to the long-drawn issue of sewage being released into the canal, ultimately polluting the Pallikaranai marshland. “Officials said they would take samples from the canal too. Earlier, the TNPCB collected water samples from Keelkattalai and Narayanapuram lakes and reported to the NGT that there is no sewage pollution,” said J Sankar, a resident of Kagithapuram. 

TNIE had reported that two of the five pumps at the Keelkattalai pumping station were under repair and the pipelines were worn out and unable to carry sewage over 10 km to the Perungudi sewage treatment plant. Hence, during any failure, sewage was directly released into the canal. Last week, sewage was released into the canal as the pipelines near Perungudi had been damaged. The municipality told TNIE there was a proposal to revamp the sewage disposal structure at Rs 40 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal sewage discharge
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp