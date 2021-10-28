STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Girias makes it to Porur

 Girias, the multi-state appliance brand, marks 50 years in the industry by inaugurating its 104th store in Porur on Wednesday.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

This is Girias’s 50th outlet in Tamil Nadu | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Girias, the multi-state appliance brand, marks 50 years in the industry by inaugurating its 104th store in Porur on Wednesday. The showroom located in Valasaravakkam, on Arcot Road, is the brand’s 50th outlet in Tamil Nadu. Within hours of the launch the store already had customers trickling in. And looks like this was exactly what they had banked on.

“Porur is a prime market, after T Nagar. Its coverage extends all the way to Poonamalle. Hence, this is considered an important market area,” says Devanathan, general manager at the store. Over the past few years, this part of the city has seen the arrival of many big brands across the retail spectrum.

Girias now has three outlets on the long Arcot Road. In honour of the inauguration, Girias has in place many an attractive offer for customers — cashback of up to Rs 50,000, 20 per cent cashback on credit card and finance-based purchases. What’s more, as part of the 50th year celebrations, the brand is also hosting a bumper contest for all its customers.

As many as 50 lucky participants will receive gifts ranging from fridges, washing machines, televisions to dishwashers, dryers and other appliances, details Devanathan. These offers are available at all branches till November 7; the Porur branch will have special discounts over and above these provisions. The brand plans to keep up the momentum and reach their target of having 100 stores across the state, he reports.

For details, call: 8939254222, 8939253222

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp