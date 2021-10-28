Girias makes it to Porur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Girias, the multi-state appliance brand, marks 50 years in the industry by inaugurating its 104th store in Porur on Wednesday. The showroom located in Valasaravakkam, on Arcot Road, is the brand’s 50th outlet in Tamil Nadu. Within hours of the launch the store already had customers trickling in. And looks like this was exactly what they had banked on.

“Porur is a prime market, after T Nagar. Its coverage extends all the way to Poonamalle. Hence, this is considered an important market area,” says Devanathan, general manager at the store. Over the past few years, this part of the city has seen the arrival of many big brands across the retail spectrum.

Girias now has three outlets on the long Arcot Road. In honour of the inauguration, Girias has in place many an attractive offer for customers — cashback of up to Rs 50,000, 20 per cent cashback on credit card and finance-based purchases. What’s more, as part of the 50th year celebrations, the brand is also hosting a bumper contest for all its customers.

As many as 50 lucky participants will receive gifts ranging from fridges, washing machines, televisions to dishwashers, dryers and other appliances, details Devanathan. These offers are available at all branches till November 7; the Porur branch will have special discounts over and above these provisions. The brand plans to keep up the momentum and reach their target of having 100 stores across the state, he reports.

For details, call: 8939254222, 8939253222