Salon robbery: Two arrested, hunt for four more still on

CHENNAI: Velachery police arrested two persons for being involved in the robbery at Creator Salon and Spa on Tuesday. The two accused identified as Hariharan and Mani were remanded in judicial custody.

According to Velachery police, a six-member gang entered the salon on Tuesday afternoon and took away Rs 10,000 and five mobile phones. Acting on a complaint lodged by the salon’s owner, police nabbed the two accused with the help of CCTV footage. Police are on the lookout for the other four people.

Woman dies after being hit by truck

Chennai: A 38-year-old woman died on the spot after being hit by a truck at Kovilambakkam on Tuesday. The victim Abitha was a professor at a college in Selaiyur. The incident occurred when she was returning home from work. When the truck driver tried to flee, motorists caught him and handed him to the police.