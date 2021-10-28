STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Salon robbery: Two arrested, hunt for four more still on

According to Velachery police, a six-member gang entered the salon on Tuesday afternoon and took away Rs 10,000 and five mobile phones.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Velachery police arrested two persons for being involved in the robbery at Creator Salon and Spa on Tuesday. The two accused identified as Hariharan and Mani were remanded in judicial custody.

According to Velachery police, a six-member gang entered the salon on Tuesday afternoon and took away Rs 10,000 and five mobile phones. Acting on a complaint lodged by the salon’s owner, police nabbed the two accused with the help of CCTV footage. Police are on the lookout for the other four people.

Woman dies after being hit by truck
Chennai: A 38-year-old woman died on the spot after being hit by a truck at Kovilambakkam on Tuesday. The victim Abitha was a professor at a college in Selaiyur. The incident occurred when she was returning home from work. When the truck driver tried to flee, motorists caught him and handed him to the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp