Scenes from behind the smokescreen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite our half-hearted attempts to move towards green fire crackers and the constant push for a blanketban on cracker use, the industry pretty much continues to function the way it always did.

All that profit in the hands of the business owner or revelry on part of the blissfully ignorant customer does little to make life better for the men and women who make it all happen.

TNIE lensman KK Sundar captures glimpses of the poor working conditions, hours of unprotected hard labour and the enormous exposure to hazardous chemicals and its after-effects, which is still the way of life, while elsewhere, it is the festival of lights.