SFI holds protests over NEET Bill

Chennai: Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest and tried to gherao the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest and tried to gherao the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The protest was held over the delay by the Governor in sending the Tamil Nadu Undergraduate Medical Admission Bill — the NEET exemption Bill — passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, to the President’s for his assent.

Hundreds of protesters tried to gherao the Raj Bhavan but were stopped by police. The agitators alleged that more than 45 days had passed since the passing of the Bill, but it still had not been sent to the President for his assent. The delay will affect lakhs of students aspiring to study medicine in the State, said V Mariappan, State secretary, SFI. He demanded that Governor RN Ravi immediately forward the Bill to the President.

