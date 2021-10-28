The bakshanam buzz

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The true spirit of Deepavali lies in the joy of sharing, caring and spreading happiness. What better way to treat our loved ones than with homemade sweets and savouries?

So, if you’re pressed for time or staying away from home, Vaishali Vijaykumar has got you covered with a list of seven home kitchens to order in your last-minute bakshanam hampers.

From kai murukku, mysore pak to jalebi custard pastry, these home chefs promise to pack a punch of nostalgia with a traditional touch.

CHETTINAD KOODAI AND DELICACIES

It’s been Suhita Saravanan’s dream to promote two specialties of her hometown — the Chettinad wire baskets and regional delicacies. And what better time to promote them than during Deepavali, to a global audience through her specially curated hampers. “All these baskets and snacks are made by our aachis. Our menu includes kai murukku, seepu seedai, manakolam and kavuni arisi halwa. The menu is available round the year for all festivals. Everything is made using local produce and that reflects in the distinct taste,” assures Suhita. The year-old brand is open to accepting orders from across the globe. “We also accept orders for weddings and baby showers. A four to five day notice is required since we’re doing it on a small scale,” requests Suhita.

Last-minute orders are accepted. Hampers are priced from Rs 500.

For details, call: 9790648834, or visit: chettinad_koodai

TIRUPTHY CATERING SERVICES

Deepavali bakshanam preparation at Vaijayanthimala Karthikeyan’s house began as early as October first week. “First, we cater to overseas orders, then outside Tamil Nadu, and lastly we come to Chennai orders. During the festive season, it requires meticulous planning and all the more this year because of the pandemic,” says Vaijayanthimala, proprietor, Tirupthy Catering Services. The Madipakkam resident is known in her social circles for her Deepavali staples such as badusha, jangri, mysore pak, rava laddoo, mixture, kara sev, ribbon pakoda, murukku and boondi. “We have a cook to assist us. My husband and daughter help me in packing, preparation and courier service. We’ve been doing this for six years. The secret lies in the consistent taste, heirloom recipes and quantity we’ve been able to of fer,” she shares. The home chef hopes to accommodate last-minute orders.

Price depends on the item and quantity.

For details, call: 9884657434/6374014407 Worldwide delivery available.

MANNVASANAI

Mappillai samba, kattuyanam, kullakar, kavuni, rajamudi... name it, and Menaka Thilakarajan and her team at Mannvasanai will incorporate these indigenious rice varieties into your heirloom staples. For the past five years, they’ve been offering their Deepavali bakshanam with a nutritious twist, and that has garnered a loyal clientele. “Diet-conscious patrons place their orders just for the bakshanam, so, it’s one of our busiest times. They mainly look for alternatives like palm sugar and palm jaggery. It’s also a way for us to introduce them to new rice and millet varieties. We don’t use any artificial colours, preservatives or synthetic flavours,” says Menaka. This year’s menu includes adhirasam, thinnai boondi laddoo, kichili samba round murukku, thooyamalli pepper sev, kambu ribbon pakoda, mapillai samba aval mixture and karupatti mini jangri.

Orders delivered across Tamil Nadu. The last date for placing order is October 29. Bulk orders are accepted and prices depend on the item and quantity.

For details, call: 9884166772

ANDHRA DELICACY

If you’re someone from Andhra Pradesh, and away from home this Deepavali, order in pootharekulu and madugula halwa from Andhra Delicacy. Owner Sowjanya Dhanala has been serving a slice of her native cuisine to Chennaiites for the past four years. This Deepavali, she has introduced two bakshanam hampers comprising madugula halwa, badam rakhi, pootharekulu, badam and cashew byte, jaggery with nuts and special mixture. “Whether or not you’re a Teluguspeaking person, we’re confident that you’ll like this balance of snacks and savouries. We use pure ghee and no preservatives,” says Sowjanya. Andhra Delicacy will be accepting orders till November 2 and will deliver across the globe. Orders and quantities can be customised based on preference.

The smaller hamper is priced at Rs 300 and the bigger one at Rs 900.

For details, call: 9940084448/9940568884 or visit: www.andhradelicacy. com

BAKESPEARE TALES

“Deepavali is all about sweet, kaaram and coffee. You will see that variety in my festive menu too,” says pastry chef Aarthi Santhanam who’s known for infusing traditional flavours into contemporary desserts. Her Diwali Delight Box comprises palkova cake, jalebi custard pastry, filter kaapi mousse, kãra krackers and lehyam minis. “I’ve been experimenting with these baked goodies for the past two years. Take the mousse for instance, it’s luscious, creamy, soft food that packs in just the right balance of filter kaapi and chocolate to help you kick back and relax. Or the lehyam minis that are chewy, button-like cookies that have marundhu powder incorporated in them and just a whiff of it is sure to make you reminisce all of your childhood Deepavali memories,” she shares.

The box is priced at Rs 1,250. Place the order on or before October 28.

For details, call: 9344268744 or visit Instagram @ bakespearetales

SUBASRI REDDY VILAS

Run by Shrreenithy Reddy and Srivatsav Reddy, Subasri Reddy Vilas’s Deepavali hampers are promising. In an effort to familiarise Chennaiites with treats from south Tamil Nadu, the duo is offering small-town staples like Tuticorin cashew caramel candy, Tuticorin macaroon, Nagercoil nendran chips, Tirunelveli halwa and special mixture. They have recently launched a limited edition homemade snack comprising thattai and murukku. “We’re taking a small step towards supporting rural handicrafts by offering you Chettinad handwoven baskets as a packaging option for your giveaway. We have jute bags and printed cardboard boxes as other packaging options. The pricing depends on what you opt for,” says Shrreenithy. The last dates for Deepavali orders can be tweaked, say the owners.

Hampers start from Rs 500.

For details, call: 7094445155 or visit subasrireddy_farms Worldwide delivery available

SRIHARI FOODS

“I remember my grandmother preparing kai murukku the day before Deepavali and distributing it to friends and family. In today’s world, when we’re all hard-pressed for time, we can only cherish this nostalgia and share with others. That’s what we, as a home kitchen, have been doing with our bakshanam, which are made using ancestral recipes,” shares Padma Priya R, proprietor, Srihari Foods. Their festive menu includes mixture, ribbon pakoda, kai murukku, thenkuzhal, mysore pak, somas, adhirasam and laddoo. “All are made using homemade butter, jaggery and cold-pressed oil. Any quantity above 1 kg is accepted,” she says. Orders delivered across TN.

The last date for placing orders is October 30. Price depends on choice of item and quantity.

For details, call: 9361106021/9952078817