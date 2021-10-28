TN coasts to see heavy rains on Oct 28-30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A low pressure area has formed over south Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation and it is likely to move westwards towards Tamil Nadu during the next three days, said Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu from October 28-30. Isolated extremely heavy falls have been forecast on October 29.

On October 31, the Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.