STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN coasts to see heavy rains on Oct 28-30

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu from October 28-30. Isolated extremely heavy falls have been forecast on October 29. 

Published: 28th October 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A cyclist braves heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A low pressure area has formed over south Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation and it is likely to move westwards towards Tamil Nadu during the next three days, said Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu from October 28-30. Isolated extremely heavy falls have been forecast on October 29. 

On October 31, the Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu heavy rains
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp