Air pollution: Deepavali still days away, but Chennai goes under cover

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Deepavali around the corner, Chennai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has deteriorated sharply to 120. As per National Air Monitoring Programme, AQI between 101-200 is categorised as “moderately polluted” and may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung disease such as asthma, and those with heart disease, children and older adults.

There are seven Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in the city, and an analysis of data during different intervals on Thursday shows Kodungaiyur was the most-polluted area with AQI clocking a ‘poor’ 202, followed by Arumbakkam at 127, Royapuram at 117, Perungudi at 115, Alandur at 113, Manali at 100, and Velachery at 64.

The prominent pollutant was PM 2.5, referring to particles with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres (over 100 times thinner than a human hair) and remain suspended for longer. PM 2.5 levels crossed 300 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) in Kodungaiyur as against the permissible limit of 60 µg/m3.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) attributed the dip in air quality to light drizzle and prevailing overcast conditions that slows down dispersion rate of pollutants. “All the particulate matter emitted by vehicles and other sources remain suspended in the lower atmosphere due to still weather. It is called the tunneling effect. This usually happens in January at the time of Pongal,” an assistant director rank official said.

N Puviarasan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre, said, “Due to high humidity levels, pollutants get absorbed by moisture in the air. In the absence of wind and bright sunshine, these pollutants will not disperse easily. As a result, air quality will dip under hazy conditions.”

Meanwhile, TNPCB officials said in the run-up to Deepavali, extra monitoring stations have been set up at T Nagar, Triplicane, Besant Nagar, Nungambakkam, and Sowcarpet, and data is being recorded starting Thursday. “Pre-Deepavali monitoring will be carried on till November 3 and post-Deepavali readings will be taken till November 12, as per guidelines stipulated by the Supreme Court and Central Pollution Control Board,” the official said.

Power plants in north Chennai are the major source of pollution in the city. Because Chennai is a coastal city, it is saved by the sea breeze keeping pollution levels under check. However, experts say if the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recent air quality guidelines are factored, Chennai is rated polluted. The guidelines say 25 µg/m3 is the safe PM 2.5 levels for 24-hour average.

India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO’s prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries. SN Tripathi, professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and Steering Committee Member, National Clean Air Programme, India, said, “There is a body of scientific evidence to prove that air pollution leads to severe health impacts. Air pollution is a severe health crisis and WHO’s revised guidelines bring back the focus to the issue. There are no two ways about the need for revising India’s air quality standards to make them more stringent.”