STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Five ostriches found dead in Vandalur Zoo

Five ostriches and one lioness named Kavitha died at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, in the last two days. 

Published: 29th October 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A team of veterinarians at the Vandalur Zoo. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five ostriches and one lioness named Kavitha died at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, in the last two days. 

While Kavitha (19) died due to senility and age-related issues on Tuesday, the five sub-adult ostriches (three male and two female) were found dead mysteriously on Wednesday. Zoo director V Karuna Priya told TNIE the five ostriches were healthy and showed no signs of illness. “We are yet to ascertain the cause of death.”

“A team from TANUVAS was present during prophylactic treatment to the remaining birds in the ostrich enclosure along with zoo veterinarians and during postmortem. Samples have been collected for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination which are being carried out. Blood smear and organ impression were examined yesterday and fowl cholera was ruled out. Other birds are under surveillance and zoo veterinarians are continuously monitoring them,” said a press release.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is one of the largest and scientifically-managed zoos in India. The zoo, located in the city’s outskirts, houses 2,400 animals belonging to 180 species.

Samples being tested
Samples have been collected for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination. Blood smear and organ impression were examined, said a release

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandalur Zoo
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp