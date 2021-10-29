Five ostriches found dead in Vandalur Zoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five ostriches and one lioness named Kavitha died at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, in the last two days.

While Kavitha (19) died due to senility and age-related issues on Tuesday, the five sub-adult ostriches (three male and two female) were found dead mysteriously on Wednesday. Zoo director V Karuna Priya told TNIE the five ostriches were healthy and showed no signs of illness. “We are yet to ascertain the cause of death.”

“A team from TANUVAS was present during prophylactic treatment to the remaining birds in the ostrich enclosure along with zoo veterinarians and during postmortem. Samples have been collected for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination which are being carried out. Blood smear and organ impression were examined yesterday and fowl cholera was ruled out. Other birds are under surveillance and zoo veterinarians are continuously monitoring them,” said a press release.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is one of the largest and scientifically-managed zoos in India. The zoo, located in the city’s outskirts, houses 2,400 animals belonging to 180 species.

