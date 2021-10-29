STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Maoist’ from Jharkhand arrested at Ernavoor

The city police have arrested an alleged Maoist from Jharkhand at Ernavoor on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested an alleged Maoist from Jharkhand at Ernavoor on Wednesday.
According to the police, the accused identified as Shukkar Kanju (30), was arrested based on information given by the Jharkhand police to the Chennai police. The police said he has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Shukkar came to Chennai after fleeing Jharkhand. He has several cases filed against him there, including one under Section 17 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Other cases that are registered against him include murder, attempt to murder and arson.

After coming to Chennai, Shukkar joined a group of people from Jharkhand who were working for a private construction company. For the past six months, Shukkar had been working as a construction worker for the company at Ennore.

According to the police, when the Jharkhand police went to his house to serve a warrant, he was found missing, and they had been on the lookout for him since. The Jharkhand police found his whereabouts using his mobile network and traced him to Chennai. When his location was zeroed in, they informed Madhavaram Deputy Commissioner E Sundaravathanam, on whose orders the Ennore police caught Shukkur Kanju. The Jharkhand police are on their way to the city to conduct an interrogation, the police said.

