Report sought on railway schools’ closure

CHENNAI: Two years after withdrawing its decision to shut railway schools, the railway board on Tuesday directed Southern Railway (SR) to submit a detailed report on schools that to be closed or merged with other schools before November 4.

The board also directed SR to specify a likely date for closure or merger of schools in which only a small number of students are studying presently. It said no intent for recruitment of teachers should be submitted for the railway schools.

With respect to schools that need to be essentially retained, the board sought justification for the decision from SR and other zonal railways, through an order dated October 25. However, SR officials claimed the board has only asked to assess student strength and denied any instruction on fixing deadline for closing the schools.

Presently, SR runs four higher secondary schools at Perambur, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Palakkad, and five high schools at Arakkonam, Erode, Jolarpet, Podanur, and Villupuram. They were established in 1890-1910 to educate wards of Britishers employed in the railways.

In 2015, the Bibek Debroy Committee constituted by the Union government recommended railways should discontinue its non-core activities such as schools and hospitals. Accepting a few recommendations, the Ministry of Railways decided to phase out railway schools gradually.

Accordingly in May 2018, railways mooted the proposal to shut down schools from April 2019 and directed zonal railways to stop intake of students for the academic year 2019-20. Over 6,800 students, mostly children of railway employees, were then studying in the nine schools in TN and Kerala.

Following stiff resistance from a section of employees, SR withdrew the order and allowed admission in six schools from April 2019, under the condition that a minimum 15 to 20 children are enrolled. No preconditions were put forth for admission at Arakkonam, Villupuram and Jolarpettai schools since they have higher patronage.

A few months ago, the board had proposed to merge select schools with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. An office-bearer of railway employees union said, “The closure of schools marks the beginning of privatisation of railways. The strength of school children has reduced by half in the last two years. We will launch a nationwide protest if the schools are closed from next academic year.”