Revive vaccine production centres in TN, DMK urges union govt

Published: 29th October 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, to revive BCG vaccine laboratory at the Kings Institute in Chennai’s Guindy and the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) at Chengalpattu.

According to a statement, DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson, met Mandaviya and thanked him for his assurance of taking initiative with regards to the revival of the Pasteur Institute at Coonoor and to roll out trial vaccines by November.

He also presented the minister with a letter on instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin, detailing the urgent need to revive the BCG vaccine laboratory and IVC. After hearing the demands, Mandaviya assured the request will be considered and an appropriate action taken immediately. 

