Seven arrested for murder of VCK functionary, hunt for one more on

Chetpet police have arrested seven people for being involved in the recent murder of VCK functionary Elangovan.

Published: 29th October 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chetpet police have arrested seven people for being involved in the recent murder of VCK functionary Elangovan. Police have also recovered three knives, one machete, and four motorbikes from them. 

The accused have been identified as S Sanjay Prabhu (38), R Rajeshkumar alias Bujji (32), I Daniel Raj (21), S Akash (25), R Vijay alias Lotta Vijay (25), M Murthy (32) and T Thamizhselvan alias Thamizha (35). Police said they are on the lookout for the eighth member of the group named Naresh.

After investigation, it was found that the group allegedly murdered Elangovan because there was an altercation between him and Sanjay Prabhu previously. Sanjay Prabhu, along with his friends, hacked Elangovan with machetes on Monday night near the Malayalee club junction at Chetpet. He died the next morning at the Kilpauk hospital, police said on Thursday.

Police said Sanjay Prabhu, Rajesh Kumar, Vijay and Murthy all have cases pending against them. The seven accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

