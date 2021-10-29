With variant close to Tamil Nadu, how far off is third Covid wave?

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If the government fails to identify Covid-19 clusters early, and doesn’t increase the speed of vaccination drive, there is always a possibility of the State facing the third wave, opine medical experts.

“Nobody knows if or not the third wave will hit. It depends on multiple factors such as a major change in the virus, or failure to identify and contain clusters early, and also if people do not follow Covid norms,” says Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research.

It is to be noted that only about 29 per cent in Tamil Nadu received the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19, and huge crowds have been thronging shopping arena ahead of the festival season.

There is also the threat of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant, AY.4.2.

“It is not just about a new variant. There should be continuous monitoring of clusters,” says Kaur.

Meanwhile, Dr T Jacob John, noted virologist, says unless there is a more infectious variant than delta and it escapes the immunity, there is no threat of the third wave.

“The AY.4.2 new variant is under watch. There are a few cases reported in India, but that doesn’t mean it is going to be an epidemic,” he says.

Chances of a third wave are less as majority of the population would have been exposed to the virus in the first and second waves, opines Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health.

The third serosurvey had also revealed that over 80 per cent of people were exposed to Covid-19 in a few districts.

“The State has also administered close to six crore vaccine doses. But, now people aged above 60 years and those with comorbidities should be vaccinated on priority to prevent deaths in these categories in the third wave,” Kolandaswamy adds.

Even as countries like China, where the majority is fully vaccinated, and others like Russia are reporting high daily cases, experts want the State to increase the vaccination coverage.

“Though many are getting vaccinated daily, the inoculation drive is moving at a slow pace,” says John.

The State should conduct a survey to know what is stopping people from taking the second dose — if it’s wrong information or due to lack of clarity about adverse reactions — and it should be addressed, he adds.