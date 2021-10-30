STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Catch a break midway through studies now

Central University of Tamil University offers integrated Master’s courses in Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, and Life Science subjects.

Published: 30th October 2021

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In order to popularise integrated Master’s courses among students, Central University of Tamil University (CUTN), Thiruvarur, has decided to introduce an Exit and Re-entry Policy starting academic year 2022-23.

“If any student receives a job/research opportunity or has been selected by any reputed institute for higher studies, then he/she would be allowed to exit the course after completing three years with a Bachelor’s certificate. The student can re-enter the course anytime and complete it to get the Master’s certificate,” M Krishnan, V-C of the university, said.

CUTN offers integrated Master’s courses in Mathematics, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, and Life Science subjects. “We will introduce the policy in these five courses from the next academic year,” Krishnan said.

According to varsity officials, a few students hesitate to enrol in integrated courses as they feel they could get stuck for five years. In some cases, it has also been noticed that students get selected to IITs for Master’s, but cannot pursue it as they are unable to leave this course midway. This initiative will help such students, said the officials.

Krishnan added the Economics department had started exit option for its integrated course after three years, but it was not implemented properly. “Now, we have decided to introduce a proper policy after discussing the issue in the academic and executive councils,” the V-C added.

The university also plans to start a dedicated Sports department which will offer related courses such as Sports Psychology and Sports Biochemistry, after taking measures to get necessary approval from the University Grants Commission.

